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LogisticsLondonNorth WestUK & IrelandWest Midlands

US logistics specialist rolls up sleeves for £100m deal run

18 Dec 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Investor debuted last year and has quietly closed several acquisitions

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