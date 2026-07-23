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RetailContinental EuropePortugalInvestment

US manager in talks to buy €100m Lisbon retail park

23 Jul 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Julie Cruz

Another US bidder was previously under offer for 35,000 sq m asset but backed out

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