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LogisticsContinental EuropeGermanyLeasing

US net lease specialist in driving seat for €200m Mercedes hub

25 Feb 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Car giant agreed long-term lease for recently developed 130,000 sq m facility in western Germany

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