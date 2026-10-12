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ResidentialSouth EastUK & Ireland

US rental giant nears deal for £70m Invesco asset

12 Oct 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

294-bed Almere in Milton Keynes was put up for sale earlier this year

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