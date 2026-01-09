USS strikes deal for £55m Strand sale

LondonUK & IrelandOfficeInvestment
9 Jan 2026 | 08:20 | London | by James Buckley
Buyer hails turning point in London office market
CMA seeks views on £14bn Prologis-Segro merger
Vistry appoints Severn Trent exec as finance chief
UTB lends £36m for London build-to-rent project
Leeds office take-up declines in third quarter
PHP and USS boost healthcare joint venture target to £400m
BNP Paribas Real Estate closes commercial valuations arm
Birmingham leisure hotspot re-emerges for £52m sale
Plans submitted for £200m Edinburgh mixed-use scheme
Spain’s flex success: a lesson for UK co-living?
Christian Fladeland takes the reins at Heimstaden
Norges teams up with new partner for €1.5bn logistics assault
Top logistics managers and blue-chip partners hit the dating scene
Crosstree brought on for £500m Bloomsbury tower project
Mitsubishi Estate seeks partner for £800m Victoria scheme
Kovacs on property: tougher fundraising markets are prompting managers to rethink playbooks
US hospitality giant lines up £300m London hotel scheme
BNP Paribas Real Estate closes commercial valuations arm
PJT Partners strengthens “super investors” team
Marylebone landmark put up for sale
Invesco’s build-to-rent sell-off continues with Kew scheme