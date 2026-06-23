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Student AccommodationContinental EuropeDevelopmentFranceInvestmentResidential

Uxco invests €60m in three French student housing projects

23 Jun 2026 | 08:03 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

More than 530 beds will be delivered

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