Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialUK & Ireland

Vabel wins planning for 94 luxury flats in Westminster

16 Sep 2025 | 20:20 | London | by Alexander Peace

Scheme opposite the former Whiteleys department store includes 35% affordable housing

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

Plans approved at Orchard Wharf for mixed student and industrial scheme

4 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Monastery

Oxford Street: power, planning and the politics of change

15 Aug 2025
Read
City, Metropolis, Urban

Fresh visions for London’s shopping streets inspire development bonanza

15 Aug 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Reuben Brothers' revamp of former John Lewis HQ approved

8 Jul 2025
Read