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OpinionHotels & LeisureResidentialUK & Ireland

Vacancy is the new risk: why stability will define the next era of flexible living

3 Feb 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Gregory Christidis

Rising regulation, operating costs and broader economic volatility have exposed the fragility of short-term rental models

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