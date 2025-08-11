Green Street News - Homepage
Valentino Paris flagship store up for €150m sale

11 Aug 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Robin Marriott, Francesco Magon

Owner has increased rents significantly since acquiring the asset in 2018

