Valesco gets initial €500m backing for special situations Europe strategy

13 Jun 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Robin Marriott

Firm behind some of Europe's largest single-asset office investments in recent years launches fresh strategy backed by US investment bank

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

