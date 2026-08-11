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LogisticsBeneluxContinental EuropeInvestmentNetherlands

Valor acquires €27m Rotterdam logistics asset from Ofi

11 Aug 2026 | 13:02 | London | by Robin Marriott, Angelo Castillo

Asset in Berkel en Rodenrijs spans 20,153 sq m and is occupied

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