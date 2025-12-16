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LogisticsContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

Valor and Quadreal to invest €91m in Berlin urban logistics hub

16 Dec 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Julie Cruz

Completion of the development site is scheduled for Q1 2028

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