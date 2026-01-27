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LogisticsContinental EuropeFranceGermanyIrelandUK & Ireland

Valor picks up €700m private equity logistics mandate

27 Jan 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Portfolio mainly comprises assets in the UK, Germany and France

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