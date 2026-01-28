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DistressContinental EuropeCorporateFinancingGermany

Valoriq founders: "The distressed market is bigger than ever"

28 Jan 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Oliver Platt and Steffen Ricken on a pre-NPL wave and the liquidity crisis in Germany

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