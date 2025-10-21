Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateGermany

Valuation execs to depart Colliers Germany

21 Oct 2025 | 15:15 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Robert Becker and Dmitry Stul have led department since March 2024

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Colliers Germany appoints head of non-transactional business

12 Aug 2025
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Colliers hires new Berlin leads

14 Aug 2025
Read
Blurred empty open space office. Abstract light bokeh at office interior background

Colliers Germany names chief executive

25 Feb 2025
Read
Label, Text, Symbol

Colliers Germany restructures management and closes division

20 Apr 2023
Read