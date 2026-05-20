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LogisticsBeneluxContinental EuropeCorporateFundraisingGermanyInvestmentNetherlandsSpain

Values and Delin launch European logistics joint venture

20 May 2026 | 07:23 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Initial product will focus on core/core-plus assets in Spain

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