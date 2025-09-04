Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

RetailContinental EuropeGermanyInvestmentOffice

Values buys €37m Stuttgart listed building

4 Sep 2025 | 07:51 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

It was sold from the UniImmo: Deutschland open-ended fund

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Shop, Shopping Mall, Architecture

Values acquires €63m Hamburg commercial building

1 Sep 2025
Read

Values adds managing partner to leadership team

13 Aug 2025
Read

Patrizia snaps up Stuttgart residential development

15 Jul 2025
Read

€30m Daimler warehouse up for grabs

15 Aug 2025
Read