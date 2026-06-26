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OpinionContinental EuropeInvestmentSpain

Why international investors are getting behind Spain

26 Jun 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Enrique Losantos

Investment for the first half of 2026 will stand at €10bn+ – up 50% year on year

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