Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporatePortugalResidential

Vanguard chief executive steps down

10 Sep 2025 | 15:09 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Alexandre Berda to take reins from José Cardoso Botelho

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Nido ramps up Iberian flex living strategy with proptech partner 

27 Aug 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

BPI and Santander provide €29m loan for Lisbon aparthotel project

21 Jul 2025
Read
Nature, Outdoors, Sea

Leap Assets acquires €100m Portuguese hotel and resi scheme 

28 May 2025
Read
City, Urban, Downtown

Iberia in demand: the legacy and promise of an outperforming market

30 Apr 2025
Read