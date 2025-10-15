Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Data centresAlternativesContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestmentItaly

Vantage to develop €350m Milan campus

15 Oct 2025 | 14:39 | London | by Angelo Castillo

US hyperscaler grows Italian footprint with 10,000 sq m site

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Road, City, Architecture

Tristan JV acquires €70m Berlin site for data centre development

14 Oct 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Colt DCS secures approval for 1.2m sq ft London data centre

8 Oct 2025
Read
Electronics, Hardware, Computer

EMEA data centre pipeline requires £422bn+ funding to complete 

8 Oct 2025
Read
Lighting, Architecture, Building

Demand surges for data centres, but developers risk disappointment

2 Oct 2025
Read