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FinancingContinental EuropeCorporateDevelopmentGermanyResidential

Värde provides €100m loan for German resi projects

24 Feb 2026 | 06:45 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Borrower Pandion secures financing against 13-scheme portfolio in cities including Cologne and Berlin

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