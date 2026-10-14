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Vastint and Hines buy Düsseldorf’s Glasmacherviertel plot

14 Oct 2026 | 07:53 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Duo will transform former Gerresheimer Glassworks site to develop 1,700 homes

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