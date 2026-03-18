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OfficeLeasingUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Vastint bags another tenant at Leeds’ Aire Park

18 Mar 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Grade A office filling up as it secures latest letting

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