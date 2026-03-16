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OfficeLeasingLondonRegenerationUK & Ireland

Vastint signs tenant for final space at Sugar House Island scheme

16 Mar 2026 | 08:20 | London | by May Agaran, Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Deal brings 88,000 sq ft Dane’s Yard office development to fully let

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