NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialContinental EuropeGermanyESGFundraisingRegeneration

VBL moves €2bn of its German housing stock into new fund

21 Apr 2026 | 14:28 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Via Nova Wohnen will be managed by Swiss Life AM and administered by Union Investment

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Formal Wear, Clothing, Suit

Q+A: Nuveen's Jasper Gilbey on transacting €1bn this year

30 Oct 2026
Read

Q+A: Manova Partners on its logistics fund plans, German portfolio and Mexico push

27 Oct 2026
Read
Head, Person, Face

Habona on plans for gated fund and German market expectations

26 Oct 2026
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Barings on investment targets: “the market is less competitive than it used to be”

15 Oct 2026
Read