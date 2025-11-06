Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyResidential

Vector Real Estate hires director from Arrow Global

6 Nov 2025 | 06:56 | London | by Michael Minarzik

Andre Wellmann will be responsible for investment and transactions

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Tie, Accessories, Accessory

Former Signa executive launches German project developer

27 Jul 2021
Read
City, Waterfront, Water

Values to take on €100m+ Düsseldorf redevelopment

8 Oct 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

HIH Invest acquires €50m Düsseldorf customs office

9 Sep 2025
Read
City, Town, Building

Catella takes over Adler’s Düsseldorf resi scheme  

8 Sep 2025
Read