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FundraisingAlternativesContinental EuropeFinancingInvestmentUK & Ireland

Veld closes €355m asset-backed credit continuation fund

15 Jun 2026 | 15:11 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Vehicle backed by Blue Owl-managed vehicle

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