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ResidentialContinental EuropeDenmarkNordicsSingle-family rentalInvestment

Velkomn buys €130m Danish rental homes from ArthaScope

22 Dec 2025 | 07:10 | London | by Angelo Castillo, Amy Finch

Acquisition comprises 458 homes totalling 44,500 sq m

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