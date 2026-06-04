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RetailContinental EuropeCorporateInvestmentNordicsSweden

Vendus buys €248m retail assets from Ica and Bonnier

4 Jun 2026 | 14:17 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Sellers to take shares in Swedish grocery real estate specialist

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