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LogisticsContinental EuropeFranceInvestment

Vengrove acquires €12m Lyon logistics park

12 Oct 2026 | 07:12 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag, Julie Cruz

Off-market deal transacted for Danish pension fund PenSam

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