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LogisticsInvestmentNorth WestSustainabilityUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Vengrove snares £25m pair of mid-box assets

2 Jul 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Harry Young, May Agaran

Properties in North West and West Midlands purchased on behalf of pension fund mandate

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