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PeopleCorporateFinancingResidentialUK & Ireland

Venn names MD to lead commercial real estate lending

12 May 2026 | 08:20 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Claudiu Gheorghita brings 15 years in loan origination to Venn's senior management team

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