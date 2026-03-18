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ResidentialFundraisingStudent AccommodationTechnologyUK & Ireland

VerbaFlo raises $7m in seed funding round

18 Mar 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Conversational AI business working with leading operators in living sector

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