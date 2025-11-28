Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsContinental EuropeDevelopmentGermanyIndustrialInvestmentRegeneration

Verdion acquires Cologne factory for €95m logistics scheme

28 Nov 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny, Mira Kaizl

Site has been sold by Coca-Cola

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Verdion and L&G team up for £30m London urban logistics scheme

17 Nov 2025
Read

Aviva and Verdion let first phase of Copenhagen logistics park

12 Nov 2025
Read
Beverage, Coke, Soda

German fund manager snaps up new Coca-Cola warehouse

1 Apr 2025
Read

Delta acquires Cologne site for €50m logistics project

30 Oct 2025
Read