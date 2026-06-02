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LogisticsContinental EuropeLeasingNordicsSweden

Verdion and Brookfield agree two leases at Stockholm logistics hub

2 Jun 2026 | 07:05 | London | by Angelo Castillo

MaxFPS and Elanders take around 14,000 sq m at E4 Park Rosersberg

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