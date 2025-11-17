Green Street News - Homepage
Green Street News
LogisticsInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

Verdion and L&G team up for £30m London urban logistics scheme

17 Nov 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Harry Young, May Agaran

Project marks first partnership between duo

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

