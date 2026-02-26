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Verdion makes senior promotions in Germany and Nordics

26 Feb 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Oliver Kemper, Sebastian Achten, Jacob Rasmussen and Simon Davies take new investment and technical roles

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