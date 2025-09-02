Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LogisticsContinental EuropeNordicsOccupierRegenerationSweden

Verdion signs AstraZeneca to Stockholm logistics park 

2 Sep 2025 | 11:53 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Pharmaceutical giant leases second unit

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Verdion secures first tenant for Stockholm logistics park 

5 Jun 2025
Read

Verdion signs car tuning specialist at Berlin logistics park 

13 May 2025
Read
Airport, Outdoors, Airfield

Verdion gets nod for €1bn North Rhine-Westphalia logistics park

24 Sep 2024
Read

Verdion and Tritax EuroBox sign first tenant to Swedish logistics hub

11 Jan 2024
Read