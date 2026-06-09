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LogisticsContinental EuropeDevelopmentGermany

Verdion's European fund to kick off €96m Munich speculative project

9 Jun 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Julie Cruz

Newly acquired site is third German purchase for VELF 2 in past 12 months

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