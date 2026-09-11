Vesteda chief executive: “I sense we are at a turning point”

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.
ResidentialBeneluxContinental EuropeCorporateFinancingInvestmentNetherlands
11 Sep 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Amy Finch
After fighting off a €4.1bn redemption shock, the Netherlands' largest residential landlord aims to double in size to €20bn
Want to read the full article?
Nomura in talks to sell £100m West End block
Ex-Activum UK head launches new investment firm
US investor resumes mall acquisition drive with double cash buy
First phase of £2bn York Central approved
Chancerygate snaps up £28m Milton Keynes industrial hub
Berkeley calls for stamp duty reform in struggling housing market
Realty Income CEO: “You need the courage to go against the tide”
Supermarket Income splashes £106m on six assets
LaSalle revisits sale and recap options for £600m outlet centre
Fiera locks in buyer for regional office HQ
Property grandee Mike Slade dies
Blackstone appoints new real estate leaders
GIC to push forward £500m subterranean Cavendish Square scheme
Cushman bolsters West End capital markets team with senior hire
BGO lines up partner for £300m West End office revamp
£19m Inverness mall hits the market
Eastdil agrees blockbuster £900m sale
Ex-Columbia Threadneedle star launches boutique advisory firm
Rise of the super investors
Cerberus targets multi-let industrial assault with new £1bn JV