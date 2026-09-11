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ResidentialBeneluxContinental EuropeCorporateFinancingInvestmentNetherlands

Vesteda chief executive: “I sense we are at a turning point”

11 Sep 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Amy Finch

After fighting off a €4.1bn redemption shock, the Netherlands' largest residential landlord aims to double in size to €20bn

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