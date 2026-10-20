NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialBeneluxContinental EuropeNetherlandsInvestment

Vesteda floats €100m+ Amsterdam resi ensemble

20 Oct 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Amy Finch

Select disposals are part of firm's plan to meet redemption requests

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Greystar and Adia find buyer for €350m Amsterdam residential complex

13 Oct 2026
Read
City, Apartment Building, Architecture

US rental giant nears deal for £70m Invesco asset

12 Oct 2026
Read
Face, Head, Person

Vesteda chief executive: “I sense we are at a turning point”

11 Sep 2026
Read
Face, Happy, Head

Vesteda hires finance chief

26 Aug 2026
Read