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FinancingBeneluxContinental EuropeCorporateNetherlandsResidential

Vesteda secures €600m bridge facility from ING and Rabobank

5 Mar 2026 | 12:36 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Investors submitted €4.1bn in redemption requests, representing 52% of fund's equity

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