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LogisticsCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestment

VGP buys 294,000 sq m plot for Romanian logistics park

1 Sep 2026 | 14:59 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Firm plans 133,000 sq m hub near Oradea

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