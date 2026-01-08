NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FinancingBeneluxContinental EuropeLogisticsESG

VGP launches tender offer for €500m green bond

8 Jan 2026 | 12:17 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Belgian logistics developer will also issue new green notes

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Garbe Industrial's Jan Philipp Daun on the firm's push for money and land

7 Oct 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Hotel

Patrizia launches sale of €1.7bn Nordic platform

1 Oct 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Building Complex

HanseMerkur launches €500m real estate debt fund

1 Oct 2026
Read
Accessories, Bag, Handbag

Landsec launches £500m equity raise to buy Metrocentre

1 Oct 2026
Read