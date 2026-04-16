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LogisticsBeneluxContinental EuropeNetherlandsLeasing

VGP prelets 65,000 sq m Dutch warehouse

16 Apr 2026 | 14:07 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Lease agreement includes option to take additional 38,000 sq m

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