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CorporateBeneluxContinental EuropeInvestmentLogistics

VGP seeks to raise €250m in share sale

8 May 2026 | 07:10 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Logistics developer will use net proceeds to accelerate investment pipeline

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