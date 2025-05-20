Advanced Search

FinanceCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestmentLogisticsSustainability

VGP settles €76m green bond tap

20 May 2025 | 14:07 | London | by Angelo Castillo

EBRD-subscribed issue adds to original €500m notes

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

EBRD commits to retailer Akropolis' €350m bond issue

20 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

AFI Europe takes €120m EBRD loan for regional growth 

4 Apr 2025
Read
Symbol, Mailbox, Text

VGP issues €500m green bond 

27 Mar 2025
Read
Road, Outdoors, Aerial View

EBRD invests €50m in Mitiska REIM’s value-add fund

10 Jan 2025
Read