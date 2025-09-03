Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleBeneluxCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyNetherlandsRetailSwitzerland

Via Outlets hires CBRE exec as regional business director 

3 Sep 2025 | 12:27 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Marianne Wesselo to take charge of group’s outlet centres in Central Europe 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Via Outlets is shopping for new assets again

10 Oct 2024
Read
Beard, Face, Head

VIA Outlets names operations chief

12 Sep 2023
Read

VIA Outlets appoints new investment director

31 Aug 2022
Read