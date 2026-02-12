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RetailContinental EuropeInvestmentNordicsSweden

Via Outlets seeks buyer for €120m pair of Nordic assets

12 Feb 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Julie Cruz

Specialist firm is being acquisitive in Southern Europe

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