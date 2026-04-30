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ResidentialDevelopmentInvestmentUK & Ireland

Viability and geopolitical uncertainty continue to dampen residential demand

30 Apr 2026 | 16:15 | London | by May Agaran, Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Demand hampered by “fragile confidence” and rising costs, says Knight Frank report

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